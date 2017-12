Lawyer's sister indicted for his murder

Genoa, December 4 - A judge on Monday indicted the sister of a cancer-suffering Genoa lawyer who died in September 2015 on charges of hastening his death with drugs she got in her job as an anaesthetist. Marco Valerio Corini died at the age of 51 on 25 September, 2015. Marzia Corini, who for years worked for Doctors Without Borders (MSN), allegedly got him to change his will in her favour shortly before he died.