PM 'satisfied' at Centeno appointment - sources (3)

Rome
04/12/2017
Rome, December 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni is glad Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno has been named Eurogroup chief, premier's office sources said Monday, noting that his name had been at the centre of talks Gentiloni had after Pier Carlo Padoan pulled out of the race. In particular, Centeno was discussed by Gentiloni in EU talks at the EU-AU summit in Ivory Coast and the PSE summit in Lisbon, they said. Centeno, 50, is set to take over from Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem. He will assume the presidency of the euzone finance ministers' group on January 13 2018 and will serve two and a half years. His first Eurogroup meeting as president will be on January 22. He has been Portuguese finance minister since November 26, 2015.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne
di Giovanni Petrungaro
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online