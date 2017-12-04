Rome

PM 'satisfied' at Centeno appointment - sources (3)

At centre of Gentiloni talks after Padoan pulled out

PM 'satisfied' at Centeno appointment - sources (3)

Rome, December 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni is glad Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno has been named Eurogroup chief, premier's office sources said Monday, noting that his name had been at the centre of talks Gentiloni had after Pier Carlo Padoan pulled out of the race. In particular, Centeno was discussed by Gentiloni in EU talks at the EU-AU summit in Ivory Coast and the PSE summit in Lisbon, they said. Centeno, 50, is set to take over from Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem. He will assume the presidency of the euzone finance ministers' group on January 13 2018 and will serve two and a half years. His first Eurogroup meeting as president will be on January 22. He has been Portuguese finance minister since November 26, 2015.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33