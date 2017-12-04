Soccer: Benevento's De Zerbi 'benefited from tax dodge (2)

Milan, December 4 - Benevento coach Roberto De Zerbi, the former manager of Serie B club Foggia, was paid under the table by former Foggia vice president Ruggiero Massimo Curci, arrested for money laundering in a tax-dodge scam Monday, judicial sources said. De Zerbi, whose current side won its forts Serie A point with a goalie header against AC Milan Sunday, allegedly received 15,000 euros, part of off-the-books wages to managers and players, sources said. Curci was arrested in a Milan mafia probe into tax dodging, police said Monday. Curci, an accountant who is currently Foggia honorary VP, is accused of orchestrating a "huge" tax-dodging and money laundering scheme, police said. He allegedly received some 600,000 euros in illegal gains from businessmen involved in the scheme, police said.