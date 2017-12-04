Pisapia raises demands with PD (3)

Rome, December 4 - Former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia on Monday raised his demands for his Progressive Field (CP) group to join the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in an electoral alliance in next year's general election, setting as conditions the approval of a law on immigrant kids' citizenship and another one on living wills. One of the "prime conditions", Pisapia said, was that parliament table a bill on granting citizenship rights to the children of regular immigrants who have spent at leats five years in the Italian school system, the so-called 'ius soli' (Latin for law of the soil) law. CP launched a social-media campaign on the issue, posting on Twitter and Facebook the slogan "let's bring Italy into the Chamber. Let's table the ius soli". The CP demand is to table the bill in tomorrow's Senate whips' meeting that is to set the agenda from now until the end of the year. Pisapia retweeted Monday: "The #IusSoli is a civilised law that will give the right to be Italians to a million boys and girls who are already citizens to all intents and purposes, except for the law. "We loudly call for the Ius Soli to be tabled in the agenda to be set on Tuesday December 5". Minister for Relations with Parliament Anna Finocchiaro said last month it was "certainly possible" for a 'ius soli' law to be passed before the end of the parliamentary term early next year. Speaking at a PD Senate conference on the ius soli, PD heavyweight Finocchiaro said "my presence here is due to my strong support of this bill". The ius soli bill has been stuck in the Senate due to centre-right opposition, including from the centrist junior government partner Popular Alternative (AP). AP, led by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, says it is not the right time to grant such citizenship, amid popular concerns after a migrant crisis. Opposition parties including the anti-immigrant League and Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party are staunchly against the law, saying it will act a as a pull factor for migrants. The law would grant citizenship to children of long-time regular immigrants who have spent at least five years in the Italian school system. At present, such children can apply for citizenship when they turn 18. In practice, the bill would lower that age limit to around 10-12 years. The PD and other supporters of the bill say there are some 800,000 children that could benefit from the bill. Another bill that has been held up by conservative opposition, on living wills, is another condition Pisapia has set for joining the PD. At the weekend he said "the bill on living wills is an absolute priority". Talks to push through a bill on living wills are continuing between the PD, CP, and other progressive groups. PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said last week "we are doing stuff of the left". The passage of the bill hinges on the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which scorns alliances, keeping a pledge to vote with the PD on the bill. Meanwhile League leader Matteo Salvini reacted to a storm of criticism of his saying that "I'm interested in the living not the dead" by noting that "we'll talk about the issue again when it comes to a vote". Salvini caught flak recently after saying "rather than guaranteeing a good death, we should guarantee a good life". The leader of the anti-euro, anti-migrant party said "I'm ready to play the part of the bad and the ugly, as long as I can bring forward battles of civilisation, for those who want to die, those who want to live, and those who want to be born." He said "on end-of-life-issues we are ready to discuss things, we'd like to know if and when there's going to be a vote". Salvini said "when they decide to vote on it, we'll talk about it again". He said he would have preferred parliament to table many bills on nurseries, maternity leave and pensions. "On the merits of the law," Salvini went on, "as Lombardy region we are helping to open hospices to accompany people at the end of their lives. "We don't have a lot to learn on this". But he stressed: "there are millions of Italians who want to survive and this parliament is ignoring them. "They prefer to talk about the ius soli (bill), which is a useless and damaging law". The M5S last week said it would back the PD's bid to finally pass a bill introducing living wills. PD leader Renzi said recently the time had come to pass the legislation, which has stalled amid conservative opposition in parliament, saying that Pope Francis was ahead of many of Italy's politicians on a range of end-of-life issues. Deputy M5S House Whip Matteo Mantero said "after a long impasse in the Senate, the PD seems to have freed itself up on living wills. "Now we will bring into the Senate this law and approve it, without shoddy compromises or changes that debase its value," Mantero said. "The M5S has been there since the very first minute and already in the House, voting in favour of the law, supported the approval of a measure that Italian citizens have been waiting for for too long: a civilised law that can guarantee a right that has been denied up to day". Renzi said Friday "I believe that on end-of-life issues the numbers in parliament are there and the majority of the Catholic world is agreed". He said he "agreed in the abstract" with the idea of attaching a confidence motion to a pending bill on living wills. Pope Francis's recent statement reiterating Church teaching against overzealous end-of-life treatment has refocused attention on the living wills bill. Maurizo Lupi of the junior government partner Popular ARea (AP) reiterated AP's opposition to the living-wills bill, saying they would not accept a vote of confidence for it. But the M5S's support would obviate the need for a confidence vote. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the bill saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country.