Soccer: Chiellini to miss Olympiacos with gastro-enteritis (2)

Turin, December 4 - Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has viral gastroenteritis and has not been called up for Juventus's crunch Champions League game at Olympiacos Tuesday, the Turin giants said Monday. Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic is back in training after missing Saturday's 1-0 win at Napoli with a strained calf muscle. Juve must win in Athens to be sure of getting into the CL knock-out stages.