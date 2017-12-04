Doctor rape man release to be appealed (2)

Bari, December 4 - Bari prosecutors said Sunday they would appeal the release from custody of a 51-year-old man accused of raping a female out-of-hours doctor at her station in Bari last month. They said they would be appealing the granting of house arrest, with an electronic ankle bracelet, to Maurizio Zecca from Acquaviva delle Fonti. "The charges are very serious, and warrant continued custody," Bari Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Volpi told ANSA. Zecca is also accused of allegedly forcing the woman to change job three times with death threats after becoming obsessed with her, having initially met the woman as a patient. He is accused of sexual violence and stalking. According to the head of the Bari detention review court who released Zecca, Francesca La Malfa, the crimes of sexual violence and stalking "are not aggravated" and therefore a suit by the victim is needed to keep him in jail. "The court rigorously applied the law," she said.