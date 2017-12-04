Bari

Doctor rape man release to be appealed (2)

Maurizo Zecca allgedly

Doctor rape man release to be appealed (2)

Bari, December 4 - Bari prosecutors said Sunday they would appeal the release from custody of a 51-year-old man accused of raping a female out-of-hours doctor at her station in Bari last month. They said they would be appealing the granting of house arrest, with an electronic ankle bracelet, to Maurizio Zecca from Acquaviva delle Fonti. "The charges are very serious, and warrant continued custody," Bari Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Volpi told ANSA. Zecca is also accused of allegedly forcing the woman to change job three times with death threats after becoming obsessed with her, having initially met the woman as a patient. He is accused of sexual violence and stalking. According to the head of the Bari detention review court who released Zecca, Francesca La Malfa, the crimes of sexual violence and stalking "are not aggravated" and therefore a suit by the victim is needed to keep him in jail. "The court rigorously applied the law," she said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33