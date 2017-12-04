Salvini slammed in Aldo Moro-like mock-up (2)

Rome, December 4 - League leader Matteo Salvini has been insulted on a leftist blog that posted a photo mocked up to resemble assassinated Christian Democrat leader Aldo Moro. Under the title "I have a dream", the Vento Ribelle (Rebel Wind) blog showed the rightwing populist leader gagged and sitting in a chair with the symbol of leftist Red Brigades terrorists behind him, like a famous 1978 photo of Moro during the captivity that preceded his murder. Salvini responded Monday by saying "this is real violence. They don't scare me..let's go and govern!". "I'm going to sue the author today, and I expect scandalised reactions like those in the last few days when everything was said about episodes of alleged (rightist) violence", he said, referring to a neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a pro-migrant group. Politicians across the spectrum sympathised with Salvini, calling the photo "unacceptable." The Vento Ribelle blog's traffic is so small as to be under the radar but a linked Facebook page has 115,000 followers. The blog describes itself as "anti-Fascist, anti-racist, anti-capitalist, anti-militarist, anti-colonialist and anti- imperialist".