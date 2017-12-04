M5S attack over Boschi's dad bank probe (3)

Rome, December 4 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday attacked the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after PD bigwig and Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi's banker father Pier Luigi was placed under investigation in a fresh probe into Banca Etruria. "We remember extremely well the statements of (PD leader Matteo) Renzi supporters after the Arezzo prosecutor's banking commission testimony that appeared to clear Papà Boschi from any further involvement in the Banca Etruria affair," said M5S MP Alessio Villarosa. He said "now we want to hear what the same know-it-alls have to say, the ones who were exulting yesterday". PD MP Franco Vazio, a member of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis, said "the M5S is lying, the truth is on record". Boschi senior is suspected of not giving savers full information when they were offered junior bonds by the Tuscan, which later went belly-up leaving savers holding worthless paper. One Banca Etruria former bondholder, Luigino D'Angelo, killed himself after losing his fife savings.