Doctor rape man release to be appealed

Bari
04/12/2017
Bari, December 4 - Bari prosecutors said Sunday they would appeal the release from custody of a 51-year-old man accused of raping a female out-of-hours doctor at her station in Bari last month. They said they would be appealing the granting of house arrest, with an electronic ankle bracelet, to Maurizio Zecca from Acquaviva delle Fonti. "The charges are very serious, and warrant continued custody," Bari Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Volpi told ANSA. Zecca is also accused of allegedly forcing the woman to change job three times with death threats after becoming obsessed with her, having initially met the woman as a patient. He is accused of sexual violence and stalking.
