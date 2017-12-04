Italian antitrust opens Ryanair procedure (2)

Rome
04/12/2017
Rome, December 4 - Italy's antitrust authority said Monday that it has opened a procedure against Ryanair for continuing to fail to inform passengers of their rights after the mass cancellation of flights. The Irish low-cost carrier risks a fine of up to five million euros. The authority said the airline had failed to respect a warning issued on October 25 telling it to "provide clear, transparent and immediately accessible information on the rights of Italian consumers".
