Rome

Italian antitrust opens Ryanair procedure (2)

Airline continues to not inform passengers after cancellations

Italian antitrust opens Ryanair procedure (2)

Rome, December 4 - Italy's antitrust authority said Monday that it has opened a procedure against Ryanair for continuing to fail to inform passengers of their rights after the mass cancellation of flights. The Irish low-cost carrier risks a fine of up to five million euros. The authority said the airline had failed to respect a warning issued on October 25 telling it to "provide clear, transparent and immediately accessible information on the rights of Italian consumers".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33