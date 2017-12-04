Soccer: Ancelotti says No to national team (2)

Rome, December 4 - Carlo Ancelotti has said no to the Italy coaching job that became vacant after Gian Piero Ventura was sacked following Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years. "(Italian Soccer Federation) FIGC has contacted me for the coaching job but I don't want to change jobs. It would be a dream to sit on the Azzurri bench but being a (club) manager is one thing, being a national head coach is another," Ancelotti told RAI TV Sunday night. Ancelotti was favourite to take up the post after Sweden beat Italy in a qualifying play-off for next year's tournament in Russia, the first time the Azzurri will not go to a World Cup since Sweden in 1958. "I want to coach another club," stressed the former manager of Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juve and AC Milan, sacked by the Bavarian giants in October. He was recently linked to a return to Milan after Vincenzo Montella was fired, but the job went to Gennaro Gattuso.