Client stabbed at McDonald's (2)

Milan

In central Milan

Milan, December 4 - A client was stabbed and slightly hurt by a group of North Africans in a McDonald's in central Milan after he complained they were disturbing customers Sunday, Milan police HQ said Monday, correcting earlier reports that a security guard had been injured. The stabbing took place at about 20:45 in the Galleria Ciro Fontana, a short way from the northern Italian city's iconic Duomo, police sources said. The North African group occupied a series of tables, bothering customers and the manager asked the security guard to clear them out, sparking a scuffle in which the 29-year-old man, who intervened verbally to back up the guard, was stabbed.

