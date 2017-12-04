Colosseum piazza a 'suk' - new director (3)

Rome, December 4 - The square around the Colosseum is a 'suk' and its illegal street hawkers must be cleared away from the iconic monument, newly appointed director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, Alfonsina Russo, said Monday. "Piazza del Colosseo is a suk, and we'll have to work to reach the goal of legality and also give the impression to those coming to Italy that it is a civilised country," she said. Russo called for talks between the prefecture, the Rome police office and the city council. "It's clear that I'm not the one who must intervene but the council which, with ordinances, must clear the area and restore legality around the Colosseum. She also called for a four-year-old accord between then mayor Ignazio Marino and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini to clean up the area to be revived.