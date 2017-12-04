Florence

Carabiniere pleads ignorance over 'Neonazi' flag (2)

I'm just a history lover, young policeman reportedly said

Carabiniere pleads ignorance over 'Neonazi' flag (2)

Florence, December 4 - A young Carabinieri police officer at the centre of a furore over a flag sometimes used by Neonazis that he hung at his room in a barracks has reportedly pleaded ignorance about its significance. "It was a slip up, I didn't realize it was a Neonazi symbol," the 23-year-old Carabiniere said, according to reports in some newspapers, regarding the German Imperial Navy flag. The officer, a Rome native, reportedly said he was not a Neonazi, just a history lover who was fascinated with this period. "I apologize if I breached the regulations," he reportedly said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33