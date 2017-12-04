Carabiniere pleads ignorance over 'Neonazi' flag (2)

Florence, December 4 - A young Carabinieri police officer at the centre of a furore over a flag sometimes used by Neonazis that he hung at his room in a barracks has reportedly pleaded ignorance about its significance. "It was a slip up, I didn't realize it was a Neonazi symbol," the 23-year-old Carabiniere said, according to reports in some newspapers, regarding the German Imperial Navy flag. The officer, a Rome native, reportedly said he was not a Neonazi, just a history lover who was fascinated with this period. "I apologize if I breached the regulations," he reportedly said.