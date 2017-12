UniCredit not selling Mediobanca in short term- Papa (2)

Milan, December 4 - UniCredit does not have any plans to sell Mediobanca in the near future, the Italian banking group's General Manager Gianni Franco Papa said Monday. "The sale of Mediobanca is not foreseen in the near future," Papa told a shareholders' meeting when asked about this issue. "Nevertheless, as with all of the group's activities, it is subject to careful, disciplined management and every opportunity to generate value is continuously evaluated".