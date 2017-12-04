Condition of 20-month-old in a coma due to hashish improving

Milan, December 4 - The medical condition of a 20-month-old toddler in intensive care at Milan's Buzzi hospital after ingesting hashish has improved, medical sources said Monday. The child, who lives in Sesto San Giovanni, Milan with his parents, was taken to hospital in critical condition on Saturday and was in a coma. Doctors alerted police on Sunday after they found a toxic level of Thc, the active principle of hashish in his blood, according to local news reports. According to investigators, the toddler's father, an Egyptian national, is a regular consumer, while no trace of the substance was found in the mother's blood. The parents initially told police that their son could have ingested the substance while at the park. Doctors at Milan's Vittore Buzzi pediatric hospital said the toddler was treated for convulsions and acute respiratory distress but that he was doing better on Monday and would likely be moved from the intensive care unit to the pediatric ward.