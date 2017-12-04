Milan

Condition of 20-month-old in a coma due to hashish improving

Toddler's father a consumer

Condition of 20-month-old in a coma due to hashish improving

Milan, December 4 - The medical condition of a 20-month-old toddler in intensive care at Milan's Buzzi hospital after ingesting hashish has improved, medical sources said Monday. The child, who lives in Sesto San Giovanni, Milan with his parents, was taken to hospital in critical condition on Saturday and was in a coma. Doctors alerted police on Sunday after they found a toxic level of Thc, the active principle of hashish in his blood, according to local news reports. According to investigators, the toddler's father, an Egyptian national, is a regular consumer, while no trace of the substance was found in the mother's blood. The parents initially told police that their son could have ingested the substance while at the park. Doctors at Milan's Vittore Buzzi pediatric hospital said the toddler was treated for convulsions and acute respiratory distress but that he was doing better on Monday and would likely be moved from the intensive care unit to the pediatric ward.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

A Messina più grande nave da crociera costruita in Italia

A Messina più grande nave
da crociera costruita in Italia

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

L’ombra di Matteo Messina Denaro in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Rapina alla posta, arrestati due giovani reggini

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Allerta meteo su Calabria e Sicilia

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

Tragedia sull’autostrada, muore un 52enne

di Giovanni Petrungaro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33