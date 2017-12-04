Foreign fighters could be among migrants - Minniti (2)

Brussels

Interior minister says border issue is crucial

Brussels, December 4 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Monday that Islamist foreign fighters could be among the waves of migrants trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean. "The flight, the confusion-hit withdrawal (of ISIS) is a returning diaspora and the possibility that individual foreign fighters are mingling in the migrant flows is not one that can be excluded," Minniti said on the fringes of a European Parliament event on migration. "So the question of borders becomes a crucial one".

