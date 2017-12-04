Rome

Soccer: Benevento eye survival after fairytale keeper goal (2)

Last-gasp Brignoli header earned Milan draw, 1st Seria A point

Rome, December 4 - Benevento Chairman Oreste Vigorito said Monday that his side were eyeing Serie A survival after a last-gasp headed goal by keeper Alberto Brignoli earned them a 2-2 draw with AC Milan and their first point in the top flight on Sunday. Benevento set a new record for the worst-ever start to a Serie A season by losing all of their first 14 games. "Benevento have never given up and they never will give up," Vigorito said. "We'll try to set another record by staying up after 14 defeats at the start". Benevento are nine points behind fourth-bottom Genoa. The bottom three in Serie A are relegated at the end of the season.

