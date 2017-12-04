FS-ANAS merger by end of year - Armani (2)

Rome
Rome, December 4 - The merger of Italian railway company FS and highways agency ANAS should be completed before the new year, ANAS President Vittorio Armani said Monday. "It is absolutely doable by the end of the year," Armani said. He said the last step was the Audit Court's approval of the programme contract. "The contract programme can now be signed and it will be signed in the next few days," he said.
