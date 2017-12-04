Grasso launches new 'Free and Equal' left party (4)

Rome, December 4 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso on Sunday took the helm of a new party on the left of the Italian political spectrum, Liberi e Uguali - Free and Equal. The party is being formed by the merger of several groups on the left of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). It features many former prominent PD members who quit the party, largely due to hostility towards leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi. They have ruled out forming an alliance with the PD for the general election that is set to be held early next year. Grasso, a former national anti-mafia prosecutor, recently left the PD in protest at how a new election law was pushed through parliament. At a meeting on Sunday, Grasso dismissed the argument that voting for Free and Equal would amount to wasting a vote on a small party and contribute to splitting the left, and possibly helping the centre right or the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) win. "The real useful vote is for us," said Grasso. Renzi cast doubts about whether Grasso will be the real leader of Free and Equal, suggesting ex-premier Massimo D'Alema may be the one who actually pulls the strings. "We are respectful of what happens on the left of us, naturally we are sorry," Renzi told State broadcaster RAI on Sunday. "It unlikely that the attitude of the past of attacking leaders who are close by will change. "I wish Grasso luck. We'll have to see if Grasso is in charge or D'Alema".