Soccer: Inter go top after Juve sink Napoli

Rome, December 4 - Inter Milan thrashed Chievo 5-0 at the San Siro on Sunday to leapfrog Napoli and go top of Serie A. Ivan Perisic scored a hat-trick to help Luciano Spalletti's take advantage of Napoli losing 1-0 at home to champions Juventus on Friday, with former player Gonzalo Higuain scoring the winner for the visitors. Inter have 39 points from 15 games, one more than Napoli and two more than Juve. Fourth-placed AS Roma beat SPAL 3-1 on Friday. They have 34 points and a game in hand. Lazio, fifth with 32 points from 14 games, came from behind to win 2-1 at sixth-placed Sampdoria on Sunday.