Defeat terrorism without resembling it - premier (3)

Rome, December 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said that democracies should not resort to the methods of terrorism to defeat it. "We are not condemned to having to fight terrorism at the price of resembling it," Gentiloni said in a special edition of the Gnosis' publication, presented on Monday to mark the 10th anniversary of the reform of Italy's secret services. "It is necessary to guarantee security and liberty, security and privacy, confidentiality and transparency, without ever falling for the temptation of illusory, dangerous shortcuts "You don't combat terrorism by limiting citizens' freedom: you cannot pursue cyber security by sacrificing the protection of personal data, intelligence bodies cannot protect national interests by making things top secret for their own sake".