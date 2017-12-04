Rome

Defeat terrorism without resembling it - premier (2)

Gentiloni comments in special edition of Gnosis' publication

Defeat terrorism without resembling it - premier (2)

Rome, December 4 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said that democracies should not resort to the methods of terrorism to defeat it. "We are not condemned to having to fight terrorism at the price of resembling it," Gentiloni said in a special edition of the Gnosis' publication, presented on Monday to mark the 10th anniversary of the reform of Italy's secret services.

