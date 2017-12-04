Rome

4.2-magnitude quake near Amatrice (2)

Earthquake struck at 00:34

Rome, December 4 - A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the central Italian town of Amatrice at 00:34 on Monday, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said. There are no reports of major injuries or damage so far. The quake could be felt in Abruzzo, Lazio and Marche and was followed by over 15 aftershocks. A magnitude-6 quake in August 2016 claimed around 300 lives, the majority in Amatrice, and caused massive damage.

