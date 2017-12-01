Soccer: Salvini says sorry to Napoli

Naples, December 1 - Rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini met Thursday night with Napoli players Lorenzo Insigne and José Callejon to apologise for past statements against Neapolitans. "Long live beautiful soccer!" tweeted the anti-euro, anti-migrant leader after the meeting at the hotel near Naples they happened to be sharing, which also included Napoli Vice President Edoardo De Laurentiis. Napoli said after a storm of criticism from fans Friday that it had not accepted Salvini's apology, but "we listened to him willingly". One fan was outraged that Napoli should agree to meet Salvini, who "has for years been calling us cholera-struck and 'terroni'," a pejorative term for a southerner. Northern Italian fans regularly taunt Napoli fans with chants like Come on Vesuvius!. Formerly secessionist chief Salvini has dropped the name Northern from his League as he bids to win southern support ahead of next year's general election.