Naples

Soccer: Salvini says sorry to Napoli

Southern club doesn't accept apology

Soccer: Salvini says sorry to Napoli

Naples, December 1 - Rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini met Thursday night with Napoli players Lorenzo Insigne and José Callejon to apologise for past statements against Neapolitans. "Long live beautiful soccer!" tweeted the anti-euro, anti-migrant leader after the meeting at the hotel near Naples they happened to be sharing, which also included Napoli Vice President Edoardo De Laurentiis. Napoli said after a storm of criticism from fans Friday that it had not accepted Salvini's apology, but "we listened to him willingly". One fan was outraged that Napoli should agree to meet Salvini, who "has for years been calling us cholera-struck and 'terroni'," a pejorative term for a southerner. Northern Italian fans regularly taunt Napoli fans with chants like Come on Vesuvius!. Formerly secessionist chief Salvini has dropped the name Northern from his League as he bids to win southern support ahead of next year's general election.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente stradale, un morto

Incidente stradale, un morto

di Salvatore De Maria

Incidente in autostrada, un morto e due feriti

Incidente in autostrada, un morto e due feriti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Rapina all'ufficio postale

Rapina all'ufficio postale

di Francesco Ranieri

Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni

Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni

di Salvatore Calà

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33