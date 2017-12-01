Missing Bangladesh priest found (2)

Rome
01/12/2017
Rome, December 1 - Father Walter William Rosario, a Catholic priest missing in Bangladesh since Monday, was reportedly found at a bus stop around 300 km from Bonpara, northwest of the capital Dhaka, Vatican Radio said Friday, adding that the report was being verified. Local media said he had managed to escape from his kidnappers and had been taken into police custody. Father Rosario was abducted three days before the start of Pope Francis's visit to Bangladesh, following a three-day trip to Myanmar.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
di Salvatore De Maria
di Francesco Ranieri
Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni
di Salvatore Calà
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online