Missing Bangladesh priest found (2)

Rome, December 1 - Father Walter William Rosario, a Catholic priest missing in Bangladesh since Monday, was reportedly found at a bus stop around 300 km from Bonpara, northwest of the capital Dhaka, Vatican Radio said Friday, adding that the report was being verified. Local media said he had managed to escape from his kidnappers and had been taken into police custody. Father Rosario was abducted three days before the start of Pope Francis's visit to Bangladesh, following a three-day trip to Myanmar.

