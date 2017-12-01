3 nabbed for trafficking Ivory Coast youth soccer players (2)

Rome
01/12/2017
Rome, December 1 - Italian police on Friday arrested one Italian man and two Ivorian men for illegally bringing into Italy youth soccer players from the Ivory Coast. Raids were carried out in Parma and Milan. The gang allegedly trafficked five young players between the ages of 13 and 17. They were provided with fake IDs purporting to show they had relatives who were stable immigrants in Italy. They included Assane Gnoukori, a midfielder who played for Udinese and then Inter Milan.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
di Salvatore De Maria
di Francesco Ranieri
Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni
di Salvatore Calà
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online