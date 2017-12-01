Rome

3 nabbed for trafficking Ivory Coast youth soccer players (2)

Raids in Parma, Milan

Rome, December 1 - Italian police on Friday arrested one Italian man and two Ivorian men for illegally bringing into Italy youth soccer players from the Ivory Coast. Raids were carried out in Parma and Milan. The gang allegedly trafficked five young players between the ages of 13 and 17. They were provided with fake IDs purporting to show they had relatives who were stable immigrants in Italy. They included Assane Gnoukori, a midfielder who played for Udinese and then Inter Milan.

