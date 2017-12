Russia 'positive' in eastern Libya - Alfano

Rome, December 1 - Russia played a positive role in rallying forces to agreement in eastern Libya, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in Rome Friday. Speaking alongside Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Alfano said Italy and other countries including Russia had decided to hand down the past work to new UN special envoy for Libya Ghassam Salamè. "There are the first positive results, as shown by the Tripoli talks," he said.