GDP up 0.4% Q3, 1.7% in yr (3)

Rome, December 1 - Italy's GDP grew by 0.4% in the third quarter on the second quarter and by 1.7% on the third quarter of 2016, ISTAT said Friday, revising downwards previous estimates of 0.5% and 1.8% respectively. But the outlook for the national economy remains "positive", the national statistics agency said. ISTAT trimmed its latest figure for Italy's 'acquired' GDP growth this year to 1.4%. The previous estimate was 1.5%.