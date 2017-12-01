Prosecutors appeal Rome graft case, say mafia present (4)

Rome, December 1 - Rome prosecutors on Friday appealed against a July 20 sentence in the so-called 'Middle World' Roman graft case, arguing against the court's finding that it did not involve mafia offences. In their appeal against reduced sentences of 20 and 19 years respectively for ringleaders Massimo Carminati and Salvatore Buzzi, the prosecutors said the subject of the trial had indeed been a mafia-style organisation. In the appeal, the prosecutors reiterated there was a single mafia organisation run by Carminati, a former rightist terrorist and ex-gangster, and Buzzi, a former head of leftwing cooperatives. In their sentence in July, judges said there were two separate criminal organisations and they were not mafia-like in nature. In Friday's appeal, the prosecutors asked that the aggravating factor of mafia crimes be recognised for 19 of the 46 defendants. In all, their appeal regarded 28 defendants. On November 10, again helping the Rome prosecutors' case, the supreme Court of Cassation scrubbed another verdict that ruled out mafia charges for criminal activity "at a low intimidation potential". The top court ruled in favour of a Venice prosecutor who wants to charge a Moldovan racketeering gang with mafia offences. This follows an October 26 ruling reopening a mafia trial against the Fasciani clan in Ostia near Rome. The landmark Rome corruption trial featuring Carminati and Buzzi controversially found no evidence of mafia crimes. This led to the so-called 'Capital Mafia' trial being rebranded the 'Middle World' case, from Carminati's nickname for the criminal milieu, below the political and business world and above the criminal underground, where his gang operated. Carminati got 20 years and Buzzi 19 for their parts in the criminal activities, which involved muscling in on lucrative municipal contracts ranging from the running of Roma and migrant camps to waste management and maintaining green areas. The ringleaders were caught on a wiretap saying they could make more on Roma and migrant camps than from drugs. On October 17 judges in the sprawling graft case said the criminal activity linked to the convictions handed down on July 20 weren't technically "mafia-method" crimes. The Cassation Court is on an apparent campaign to have the mafia handle restored to the Rome graft case, experts said.