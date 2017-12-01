Varese

Hooded body of man found tied to tree near Varese

Moroccan, 21, commits suicide by tying plastic bag on head

Hooded body of man found tied to tree near Varese

Varese, December 1 - The hooded body of a man was found tied to a tree in a wooded area near Varese north of Milan Friday. Rescue teams, fire fighters and police are at the scene. Police said the man was a 21-year-old Moroccan who had committed suicide by tying a plastic bag around his head. His hands were tied with plastic ties but "at the moment third parties have been ruled out". The boy man was reported missing by his mother.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente stradale, un morto

Incidente stradale, un morto

di Salvatore De Maria

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni

Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni

di Salvatore Calà

Guasto a Torrerossa, variazioni nella distribuzione idrica

Guasto a Torrerossa, variazioni nella distribuzione idrica

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33