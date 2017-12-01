Hooded body of man found tied to tree near Varese

Varese
01/12/2017
Varese, December 1 - The hooded body of a man was found tied to a tree in a wooded area near Varese north of Milan Friday. Rescue teams, fire fighters and police are at the scene. Police said the man was a 21-year-old Moroccan who had committed suicide by tying a plastic bag around his head. His hands were tied with plastic ties but "at the moment third parties have been ruled out". The boy man was reported missing by his mother.
