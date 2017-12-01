Body found on Ostia beach (4)

Rome, December 1 - A body was found in the crime-ridden Roman costal municipality of Ostia Friday. The body is of a man of about 60 years of age, police said. It was dressed. Police have been carrying out fresh raids in Ostia after recent episodes of shots fired at doors of clan members and the kneecapping of two people in a pizzeria. Two members of the Spada clan have been arrested for attacking a RAI State TV journalist. Police say a clan war has broken out between the Spadas and Falcianis after an uneasy truce broke down. In the raids, police found drugs and guns and arrested two people. Guns were found hidden behind walls in flats, police said. In total seven people were searched and five cars also searched. Some 100 people were checked in the streets of Ostia, and 20 found to have criminal records. Ostia's council was dissolved for mafia infiltration two years ago.