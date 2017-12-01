Shoukry says will give Regeni CCTV footage (4)

Rome, December 1 - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Friday that Egypt would give Italian prosecutors investigating the torture and murder of Giulio Regeni CCTV footage from the metro the day he disappeared. "As soon as the European company we have tasked with recovering the images shot by the Cairo underground cameras has done so, our commitment will be to provide them to Italian investigators," he said. Shoukry added, however, that a final decision was down to the "prosecutor who is independent and will decide on the merits of the case". Earlier this month Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi said he wants to "find those guilty" for the death of Cambridge University researcher Regeni, 28, a Friuli-born graduate student who was tortured and murdered in Cairo early last year. El-Sisi said he believes the murder was an attempt to frustrate Italian investment in Egypt. "We are working in a very transparent way with the Italian authorities," he said. El-Sisi said Italian-Egyptian relations are among the best, despite the fact that they were hit hard by the Regeni case. Egypt has previously given several explanations for Regeni's death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff turned ugly and murder by an alleged kidnapping gang, later wiped out by police - all of them rejected by Italy. Rome prosecutors sent a formal petition to the British authorities last month to be able to question Regeni's Cambridge University tutor, Professor Maha Abdelrahman. The prosecutors also want to acquire the professor's mobile and fixed-line phone records from between January 2015 and February 28 2016 to reconstruct her network of relations. The move regards alleged ambiguity and omissions by the woman in relation to the probe into the death of Regeni, who disappeared in Cairo on January 25, 2016, the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His visibly tortured body was found in a ditch on the road to Alexandria on February 3. The Cambridge case also reportedly relates to unease expressed by Regeni in two Skype conversations with his mother Paola. Rome prosecutors reportedly want clarification on several aspects of the case, the newspaper said. These regard how the subject of Regeni's research on street trader unions was chosen, the selection of his tutor in Egypt, the research method used, who decided what questions to ask the traders and whether Regeni gave the results of his research to Professor Abdelrahman during a meeting in Cairo on January 7, 2016. Rome prosecutors have also asked the British judicial authorities to identify all of the Cambridge University students working under Abdelrahman who were sent to Cairo between 2012 and 2015, sources said on Thursday. The petition requests that those students be questioned in the presence of Italian investigators. The investigators want to know whether there were other cases like Regeni's in which students were asked to research the independent unions in Egypt. Regeni was asked to look into this by his tutor even though his PhD regarded the general subject of the North African nation's economic development. The British authorities have until January 23 to respond to this new petition, formally called a European Investigation Order, after being notified on October 23. It is the third petition sent to the British authorities over the Regeni case. In relation to the first one in June 2016, Abdelrahman refused to be questioned by the judicial authorities and sent an email saying she only met Regeni briefly on the morning of January 7, 2016, in a Cairo bar. The second one regarded consultancy firm Oxford Analytica, which said it had not had relations with Regeni after September 2014. A Cambridge University spokesperson told ANSA that Abdelrahman "has repeatedly expressed her willingness to fully cooperate with the Italian prosecutors". The spokesperson added that the university does not intend "to respond to sensationalist insinuations that are of no help". He said the uni had yet to receive a formal request for her to testify and that it would be "wholly inappropriate" for Dr Abdelrahman to speak to the media before giving evidence to the Italian authorities.