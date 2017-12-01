Religions united agst fundamentalism - pope (2)

Dhaka, December 1 - All religions are united against religious fundamentalism, Pope Francis said at a meeting in Bangladesh Friday with Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist and Christian leaders, one of the key moments of his trip to Bangladesh. "The meeting between faiths is much more than tolerance," Francis said. He said "the efforts by religious leaders and followers of various religions to live together in mutual respect and good will" was a "respectful but firm call to all those who will try to foment division, hatred and violence in the name of religion". The pope also said religious freedom was a right.