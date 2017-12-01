Riina son-in-law nabbed in Puglia (3)

Brindisi, December 1 - Italian police on Friday arrested in Puglia the son-in-law of late Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Totò Riina who must serve six months under house arrest for fraud. Antonino Ciavarello, 44, from Palermo, is the husband of one of Riina's two daughters. The man, who lives at San Pancrazio with his wife, was found guilty of a scam perpetrated at Termini Imerese in 2009, judicial sources said. Earlier this week a Padua detention review court revoked the parole of Giuseppe Salvatore Riina, son of Toto' Riina, and sentenced him to a year in a work 'colony' for contacts with drug pushers that breached the terms of his parole. Prosecutors had asked for a term of three years for Riina junior, one of the Mafia boss's four children. Toto' Riina, the bloody Corleone-born boss who launched an all-out war on the Italian State in the early 1990s, died earlier this month aged 87. Riina was buried on Wednesday November 22 in the cemetery of Corleone, near Palermo. The mobster died the previous Friday, November 17, a day after he turned 87, in a section for inmates of Parma hospital. The Italian church had ruled out a public funeral for Riina, pointing out that the pope has excommunicated mafiosi. It was late pope John Paul II who first issued the anathema against unrepentant mafiosi receiving the sacraments 24 years ago. A private prayer session was held in the cemetery, where some of Riina's Corleonesi allies like Bernardo Provenzano, as well as several of his victims, are buried. Riina was still considered head of Cosa Nostra despite spending 24 years under the 41 bis tough jail regime. He had been in a coma since the second of two recent operations and had been badly ill for a long time. Nicknamed The Beast for his ferocity, he was serving life for a slew of crimes including the assassinations of anti-Mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino 25 years ago. Other infamous assassinations were those of Carabinieri General Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, who had recently been appointed prefect of Palermo, in 1982; and of Sicilian Governor Piersanti Mattarella, the brother of Italian President Sergio Mattarella, in 1980.