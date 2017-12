Australia abuse cover-up prelate says unfit to stand trial

Sydney, December 1 - The highest-ranking cleric to be accused of covering up paedophile priestly sex abuse, Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, has filed to be spared trial because he is mentally unfit. A court-appointed psychiatrist will now examine Wilson, 67, who was fitted with a pacemaker 10 days ago and was unable to attend today's session of a court in Newcastle. In what could be a landmark case, Wilson faces up to two years in jail for "covering up a serious actionable crime".