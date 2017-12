Spending on Xmas holidays up 7% this year - Confesercenti

Rome, December 1 - Italian spending on vacations over the Christmas holiday will rise 7% to 715 euros per capita this year, retail association Confesercenti said Friday. Some 16.6 million Italians will be travelling this Xmas, about 3.3 million more than last year, the report said. Spending on presents will edge up 0.7% to 307 euros a head, it said. In the poorer south of Italy 7.4% less is spent on presents.