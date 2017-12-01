Pope says Mass in Bangladesh, set to meet Rohingya

Dhaka, December 1 - Pope Fracis said a historic Mass on the second day of his visit to Bangldesh Friday and was set to meet a group of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. At the Mass, in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan Park, Francis prayed for Bangladesh's 380,000 Catholics and ordained 16 priests who have been added to the 400 in the country, which has 160 million mostly Muslim inhabitants. "I know many of you have travelled for two days to see me, thank you," the pope told the enthusiastic crowd. At around 12:00 Italian time the pope will meet 18 Rohingyas, some of the estimated 620,000 Muslim minority members who have fled alleged rape and brutality in Myanmar. The refugees, from three families, come from the Cox Bazar refugee camp, perhaps the biggest in the country.