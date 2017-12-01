Pope says Mass in Bangladesh, set to meet Rohingya

Dhaka
01/12/2017
Dhaka, December 1 - Pope Fracis said a historic Mass on the second day of his visit to Bangldesh Friday and was set to meet a group of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. At the Mass, in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan Park, Francis prayed for Bangladesh's 380,000 Catholics and ordained 16 priests who have been added to the 400 in the country, which has 160 million mostly Muslim inhabitants. "I know many of you have travelled for two days to see me, thank you," the pope told the enthusiastic crowd. At around 12:00 Italian time the pope will meet 18 Rohingyas, some of the estimated 620,000 Muslim minority members who have fled alleged rape and brutality in Myanmar. The refugees, from three families, come from the Cox Bazar refugee camp, perhaps the biggest in the country.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
di Salvatore De Maria
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni
di Salvatore Calà
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online