Body found on Ostia beach (3)

Rome, December 1 - A body was found in the crime-ridden Roman costal municipality of Ostia Friday. The boy is of a man of about 60 years of age, police said. It was dressed. Police have been carrying out fresh raids in Ostia after recent episodes of shots fired at doors of clan members and the kneecapping of two people in a pizzeria. Two members of the Spada clan have been arrested for attacking a RAI State TV journalist. Police say a clan war has broken out between the Spadas and Falcianis after an uneasy truce broke down.