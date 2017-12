Priest arrested for sex abuse of minors (2)

Catania, December 1 - An Italian priest was arrested in Catania Friday on suspicion of aggravated sexual violence on minors. Father Pio Guidolin was taken into custody by Carabinieri. A probe has allegedly established that in 2014 he exploited the vulnerability of boys under the age of 14 who had been disturbed by family issues and forced them to submit to and commit acts of a sexual nature, police said.