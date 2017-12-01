GDP up 0.4% Q3, 1.7% in yr (2)

Rome

GDP up 0.4% Q3, 1.7% in yr

Revised downwards by 0.1%, outlook still positive

GDP up 0.4% Q3, 1.7% in yr

Rome, December 1 - Italy's GDP grew by 0.4% in the third quarter on the second quarter and by 1.7% on the third quarter of 2016, ISTAT said Friday, revising downwards previous estimates of 0.5% and 1.8% respectively. But the outlook for the national economy remains "positive", the national statistics agency said.

