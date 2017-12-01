Rome

Bank probe panel shows PD right - Renzi (2)

PD emerges with head held high says leader

Bank probe panel shows PD right - Renzi (2)

Rome, December 1 - The activities of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis are showing that the ruling centre-left Democratic Party's (PD) "battle was right", PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday. "It was based on facts," Renzi said, adding "the problem was not the PD, there was never any messy deal". Renzi went on to say that "the PD emerges with its head held high" after showing it did not do an shady deals with banks. "We listened to the arguments of consumers and savers," he said. The problem was not political, but of lax oversight, he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Incidente stradale, un morto

Incidente stradale, un morto

di Salvatore De Maria

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni

Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni

di Salvatore Calà

Guasto a Torrerossa, variazioni nella distribuzione idrica

Guasto a Torrerossa, variazioni nella distribuzione idrica

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33