Bank probe panel shows PD right - Renzi (2)

Rome, December 1 - The activities of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis are showing that the ruling centre-left Democratic Party's (PD) "battle was right", PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday. "It was based on facts," Renzi said, adding "the problem was not the PD, there was never any messy deal". Renzi went on to say that "the PD emerges with its head held high" after showing it did not do an shady deals with banks. "We listened to the arguments of consumers and savers," he said. The problem was not political, but of lax oversight, he said.