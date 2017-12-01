Bank probe panel shows PD right - Renzi (2)

Rome
01/12/2017
Rome, December 1 - The activities of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking crisis are showing that the ruling centre-left Democratic Party's (PD) "battle was right", PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Friday. "It was based on facts," Renzi said, adding "the problem was not the PD, there was never any messy deal". Renzi went on to say that "the PD emerges with its head held high" after showing it did not do an shady deals with banks. "We listened to the arguments of consumers and savers," he said. The problem was not political, but of lax oversight, he said.
Le altre notizie
L'esordio in libreria di Tom Hanks
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
i più letti di oggi
di Salvatore De Maria
Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno
di Marialucia Conistabile
Il suo furgone si ribalta, muore autista di 54 anni
di Salvatore Calà
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online