50 probed for doping in gyms (3)

Turin, December 1 - Italian police on Friday placed 50 people under investigation in a probe into the sale of doping substances and narcotics in gyms and stealing petrol all across northern Italy, as well as Naples. The 50 were ordered to stay in their present provinces of residence and to sign in regularly with police. They are accused of theft, receiving stolen goods, illegal commerce of anabolic steroids and also partially of illegal drugs, as well as drugs dangerous for public health. The probe started in October 2016. It led to raids Friday in the provinces of Novara, Alessandria, Milan, Monza Brianza, Piacenza, Varese, Pavia, Lodi, Naples and Salerno.