LGBT activists criticized for kissing at Alto Adige spa

Reggio Emilia, November 30 - A homosexual couple was criticized loudly by the staff at an Alto Adige spa for kissing in front of the other guests and is now asking for reimbursement of their tickets as well as the travel costs they sustained in getting there. Reports were from Alberto Nicolini, head of the LGBT rights association Arcigay Gioconda Reggio Emilia. A member of the spa staff had loudly asked the couple not to kiss in public, "not to discriminate against you, but don't do these things - there are children around", the man reportedly said after complaints from another spa guest. An official apology was issued to the couple by the spa management but they left the facilities anyway. Nicolini noted that "we want the tickets and travel costs reimbursed. We demand that equal treatment be put in place. LGBT couples must be treated like heterosexual ones."