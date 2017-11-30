Reggio Emilia

LGBT activists criticized for kissing at Alto Adige spa

Manager apologized but couple wants reimbursement

LGBT activists criticized for kissing at Alto Adige spa

Reggio Emilia, November 30 - A homosexual couple was criticized loudly by the staff at an Alto Adige spa for kissing in front of the other guests and is now asking for reimbursement of their tickets as well as the travel costs they sustained in getting there. Reports were from Alberto Nicolini, head of the LGBT rights association Arcigay Gioconda Reggio Emilia. A member of the spa staff had loudly asked the couple not to kiss in public, "not to discriminate against you, but don't do these things - there are children around", the man reportedly said after complaints from another spa guest. An official apology was issued to the couple by the spa management but they left the facilities anyway. Nicolini noted that "we want the tickets and travel costs reimbursed. We demand that equal treatment be put in place. LGBT couples must be treated like heterosexual ones."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

Omicidio stradale, indagato 20enne di Serra San Bruno

di Marialucia Conistabile

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Da Ardizzone 440 mila euro a parrocchie e comuni

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

Niente tv in cella per il boss al 41 bis

di Luigi Cristaldi

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Allaccio abusivo, nei guai un 34enne

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Sgominata una banda di rapinatori, 9 arresti

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33