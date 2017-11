Barbecue at Sicily cemetery snap goes viral

Siracusa, November 30 - A photo of a barbecue at a Sicilian cemetery has gone viral. The people eating among the tombs at Melilli graveyard near Siracusa appear to be cemetery staff, sources said Thursday. The cemetery is privately owned. Melilli Mayor Giuseppe Carta told ANSA he was "indignant and mortified" at what happened at the graveyard, which has a convention with the town council.