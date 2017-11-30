Spread closes 3 down on 137 (2)

Rome, November 30 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed three points down on 137 points Thursday, with the yield down 0.05% to 1.73%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.