Mason and the history of Pink Floyd in Rome

Rome, November 30 - "The Pink Floyd Exhibition - Their Mortal Remains" is to make the first leg of its international tour in Italy, where it will open at Rome's MACRO on January 19, 2018. The exhibition is an audio-visual journey through Pink Floyd's unique and extraordinary worlds, chronicling the music, design, and staging of the band, from their debut in the 1960s through to the present day. It combines memorabilia, vintage instruments, film, unpublished documents and famous scenic elements that have contributed to the band's legend. Drummer Nick Mason, 73, attended the presentation in Rome. "I don't collect memorabilia, rather I accumulate things. Over time I have also started to write memoirs, but I am not the band's biographer," he explained. "There have been many surprises during this project, for example I found an old pedalboard used by Dave Gilmour, which at the time I thought only the Rolling Stones had," Mason continued. The exhibition in Rome will be slightly different from the original in London, with more space devoted to Pink Floyd's relationship with Italy. "Particularly the concerts in Venice and Pompeii, because I don't think anything remains of our first time in Italy, at Rome's Piper club in 1968," Mason said. The drummer said Roger Waters would also be at the opening on January 19. Gilmour, the other surviving band member, hasn't seen the exhibition. Mason said he is "ready" for another reunion after the historic one for the concert Live 8 in 2005. However, "currently neither David nor Roger are available". "We are constantly in touch but let's say not as if we were a single unit," he added. The exhibition logo is a reworking of the cover image of "The Dark Side of the Moon", one of the most important and best-selling albums in history. "Musically speaking 'The Dark Side of the Moon' marked a shift in the band's sound away from the psychedelic period. Our music never followed a strictly linear path, but we tried to renew our sound with each album. Of course none of us imagined it would be so successful. It is always difficult to explain what makes an album so special; in the case of 'The Dark Side' I think it is simply a coming together of several positive elements: the music, the lyrics, the quality of the recording, the work of the record company," Mason said. "What do I listen to today? I follow the young bands, because I am convinced that today it is more difficult to emerge than it was when we stared," he concluded.