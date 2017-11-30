Berlusconi indicted in 'Ruby Ter' case (3)

Siena, November 30 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi was indicted Thursday in the so-called Ruby Ter series of probes. The three-time former premier and media billionaire was indicted for allegedly bribing pianist Danilo Mariani to lie about the true nature of his bunga bunga sex parties. In another of the cases, Turin prosecutors on Friday requested Berlusconi's indictment in the third probe (hence Ruby Ter) into the case of an underage nightclub dancer and prostitute called Ruby. In the Turin case, Berlusconi is under investigation for allegedly bribing a 32-year-old nurse who became a model, Roberta Bonasia, to remain silent about the parties. Bonasia has therefore been charged with perjury, joining a string of other young women around Italy but especially in Milan. In 2016 Milan prosecutors decided to send the various cases of allegedly bribed witnesses to their local courts. Earlier this year Milan prosecutors completed a new section of the probe into allegations Berlusconi paid several young women to keep mum on the real nature of his 'bunga bunga' parties in the so-called Ruby III case. The media magnate is suspected of paying almost 400,000 euros to three women in Milan in October 2016, allegedly in exchange for their silence. In January Berlusconi was indicted for allegedly paying other women to stay silent. In the first trial linked to the case, Berlusconi was cleared of charges of paying the woman known as Ruby the Heartstealer for sex while she was a minor over lack of evidence that he knew she was under 18 at the time.