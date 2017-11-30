Condemn Como racists, no divisions says Renzi

Rome

Rome, November 30 - Ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Thursday called for "no divisions" in the condemnation "without ifs or buts" of a neo-Nazi skinhead raid on a pro-migrant group in Como earlier this week. "Intimidations and provocations of a Fascist-like nature must be rejected not only by the left but by all the national political community, without any exception," he said after rightwing parties blamed such incidents on allegedly lax immigration policies. "You don't joke on these issues," said Renzi. Renzi said "The PD is in the front line in saying it is a scandal and a disgrace, but I'd like to see all the political forces doing that". He said "there must be no divisions on these issues and said he was "concerned by certain views expressed in the last few hours". According to Renzi, "there is an almost timid attitude in condemning actions like these, which must be condemned by all political parties". Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini on Thursday called for a "civil mobilisation" to stop "extremists" like the neo-Nazi skinheads who raided the pro-migrant meeting in Como and read out a pamphlet on the alleged invasion of Italy. The leader of the rightist, nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, Giorgia Meloni, said Tuesday's neo-Nazi skinhead raid was not an act of violence unlike those regularly committed by leftist and anarchist 'social centre' squatters. Speaking on Italian radio, Meloni said she agreed with Renzi's assertion that the raid was clearly an act of "intimidation". But she said she found "ridiculous" his contention that it was also an act of violence. "On the other hand, we have seen violence a load of times from the comrades of the social centres, those who destroy entire cities and torch Italians' cars, without anyone making appeals to condemn the violence of the social centres," she said.

