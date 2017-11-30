Give 'elderly' parents back daughter - top court prosecutor (2)

Rome, November 30 - The prosecutor-general of the supreme Court of Cassation, Francesca Ceriani, on Thursday urged the court to uphold an appeal from an "elderly" Italian couple whose daughter was taken from them because their age allegedly prevented them caring for her properly earlier this year. Ceriani said Gabriella Carsani, 57, and Luigi Demabrosis, 69, had been unfairly accused after leaving the girl, who is now seven, in their car for four minutes. Their lawyers said they had greeted the PG's words "with confidence and emotion". They said they did not expect a sentence for another month or month an a half because of the "unprecedented" nature of the case.